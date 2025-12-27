The Browns have elevated Cannella from the practice squad Saturday in advance of Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Cannella is being elevated as a depth option at tight end with top playmaker Harrold Fannin (groin) listed as questionable and David Njoku (groin) ruled out. The expectation is that Fannin will be good to go versus Pittsburgh, but Cannella will get a chance to handle third-string duties if the rookie starter ends up inactive.