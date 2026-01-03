The Browns elevated Cannella from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Cannella will see the field for the second game in a row after being elevated from the practice squad in back-to-back weeks. With both Harold Fannin (groin) and David Njoku (knee) out in Week 18, Cannella has another opportunity to build off his Week 17 game, where he led all tight ends with four targets, accounting for two receptions and 11 yards.