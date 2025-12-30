Cannella reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Cannella was elevated to the active roster ahead of the team's 13-6 win over the Steelers in Week 17, and he ultimately led all tight ends with four targets, reeling in two of them for 11 yards. With Harold Fannin (groin) unable to complete the game, Cannella was thrust into a more significant role, and he could be elevated again prior to Sunday's final regular-season contest against the Bengals.