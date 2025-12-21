Kamara (elbow) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Kamara was a limited practice participant during Week 16 prep due to an elbow injury, which is severe enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's contest. Mike Hall (illness) is also inactive, so the Browns will lean on Adin Huntington, Keith Cooper and Maurice Hurst to serve as the rotational defensive tackles behind Shelby Harris and Mason Graham. Kamara's next opportunity to play is Week 17 against the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 28.