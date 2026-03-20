Kamara is slated to re-sign with the Browns, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

The 28-year-old from Stony Brook is now in line to remain in Cleveland after spending his last four seasons with the team. Kamara has played in just 15 regular-season games over the last two seasons, recording 21 total tackles across 358 defensive snaps. He's expected to remain a depth piece on the Browns' defensive line during the 2026 season.