Kamara (elbow) was a limited participant in Cleveland's practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Kamara missed the Week 16 loss to the Bills due to an elbow injury but is seemingly trending toward making his return. The 28-year-old has recorded just 15 tackles (10 solo) across 11 games this season and will likely continue to see limited action should he manage to play in Sunday's matchup versus the Bengals.