Browns' Sam Kamara: Practices fully Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Kamara was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Kamara has missed the Browns' last two games with an elbow injury. He should return to a rotational role along Cleveland's defensive line in Week 18 against the Bengals.
