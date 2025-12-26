Kamara (elbow) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Kamara was limited in practice all week due to an elbow injury that prevented him from playing against the Bills in Week 16. If he's unable to play Sunday, then Mike Hall and Adin Huntington would see more rotational snaps on the defensive line behind Shelby Harris and Mason Graham.