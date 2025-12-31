Nelson (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Nelson suffered a sprained knee during the Buccaneers' Week 16 loss to the Panthers. The injury prevented him from playing against the Dolphins in Week 17, and the 2019 fourth-rounder has been held out of each of the first two practices of Week 18 prep. He would need to practice in at least a limited capacity Thursday to have a realistic chance of playing in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Panthers.