Nelson (knee) recorded 38 tackles (21 solo), including 3.0 sacks, two defensed passes, including a pick-six, and two forced fumbles across 15 regular-season games in 2025.

The veteran extended his streak of seasons with multiple sacks to five while also recording a defensive touchdown for the first time in his career in Week 8 against the Saints. Nelson's 385-snap tally on defense was his lowest since 2021, although that's largely explained by the fact he missed the last two games of the season due to his knee injury. Nelson is committed to the Buccaneers through the 2026 season, and he's projected to continue filling his customary rotational role during his contract year.