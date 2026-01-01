Nelson (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Panthers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Nelson is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to a sprained knee suffered in Tampa Bay's Week 16 loss to the Panthers. The 28-year-old is an important part of the Buccaneers' linebacker corps, recording 38 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles over 15 appearances this season. While he's sidelined during Saturday's must-win matchup, expect Chris Braswell to serve as Tampa Bay's top reserve outside linebacker.