Nelson (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The 28-year-old sustained a knee sprain in the Week 16 loss to the Panthers and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it's no surprise that he won't play Sunday. While Nelson is sidelined in Week 17, expect Chris Braswell to operate as Tampa Bay's top reserve outside linebacker.