Nelson (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Nelson was diagnosed with a knee sprain Monday after playing just three defensive snaps in last Sunday's loss to the Panthers before departing with injury. The linebacker was unable to practice Wednesday and will likely not be able to for the remainder of the week, leaving Chris Braswell and Jason Pierre-Paul to fill the hole at outside linebacker.

