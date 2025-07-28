Mayfield and the Buccaneers agreed Monday to a reworked contract that gives the quarterback $30 million guaranteed in 2026, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mayfield signed a three-year, $100 million contract after throwing for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2023, only to come back in 2024 with 4,500 yards and 41 TDs. He's now drastically underpaid relative to other quarterbacks, but this show of good faith by the Buccaneers should at least buy them until next offseason. Tampa Bay's offense is well positioned to continue the success, albeit with LT Tristan Wirfs (knee) expected to miss the start of the season and Mayfield now playing for his third offensive coordinator (Josh Grizzard) in as many years as Tampa Bay's starting QB.