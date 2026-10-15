Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said Thursday that Mayfield's right thumb is "just not quite ready" this week, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Mayfield officially hasn't practiced so far this week due to the dislocated right thumb that he sustained back in Week 3 against the Vikings, but head coach Todd Bowles told Greg Auman of Fox Sports that the quarterback was slated to attempt throwing Wednesday. Clearly, Mayfield is making progress away from the practice field, but until he mixes into drills in some capacity, he'll continue to cede starts to undrafted rookie signal-caller Jalon Daniels on game days.