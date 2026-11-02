Mayfield failed to complete any of his three pass attempts in the Buccaneers' 16-0 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 14 yards.

The afternoon-long rainy conditions in Tampa Bay and the Falcons' defense's complete inability to slow down the Buccaneers' ground attack led to Mayfield barely putting in any work as a passer. In the process, the Bucs became the first team since 1974 to win a game without a single completion, and the bizarre circumstances left Mayfield's fantasy managers with a dead spot in their lineups. Mayfield will naturally be a lot busier when he travels to the Windy City to face the Bears' aggressive offense in a Week 9 road showdown next Sunday night.