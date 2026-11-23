Mayfield completed 20 of 33 passes for 187 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed six times for 36 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also committed a fumble that stayed with Tampa Bay.

Mayfield fought through foot and thumb injuries to take the field in a game critical for the 3-6 Buccaneers, but he wasn't able to keep pace with Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs. Mayfield did throw multiple touchdown passes for the first time this season, hitting rookie Ted Hurst for scoring strikes of 23 and four yards. Mayfield's rushing yardage total was also a new season high, and he'll next take aim at the Panthers' beatable secondary in a Week 12 divisional home matchup on Monday night, Nov. 30.