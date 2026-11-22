Mayfield (foot/thumb) is listed as active Sunday at Detroit, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

With the Buccaneers on bye in Week 10, Mayfield was front and center following a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network last Sunday that the quarterback's status for Week 11 was up in the air due to a foot injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network then reported Tuesday that Mayfield "seems to be trending" toward missing Sunday's game. Mayfield then followed up Wednesday's DNP with limited practices Thursday and Friday, entering the weekend listed as questionable. On Saturday, Tom Pelissero of The Ringer and Netflix reported that Mayfield is tending to a plantar fascia injury, which will require him to wear a special orthotic and new cleats to stabilize the area in order to play. With his availability now confirmed, Mayfield will take on his usual signal-caller duties this weekend, though backup Jalon Daniels is on standby in the event the former needs to come off the field at any point.