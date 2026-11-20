Mayfield (foot/thumb) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Detroit.

Mayfield came out of the Buccaneers' Week 10 bye with a foot injury that sidelined him at Wednesday's practice. He proceeded to be a limited participant Thursday and Friday, and after the latter session, head coach Todd Bowles told Scott Smith of the team's official site that Mayfield "looked good" and is trending toward starting Sunday. Ultimately, Mayfield's status for Week 11 will be confirmed about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.