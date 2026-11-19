Mayfield (foot/thumb) was seen participating in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Coming out of the Buccaneers' Week 10 bye, Mayfield didn't practice Wednesday while receiving more time off to recover from the foot strain he sustained in a Nov. 8 loss to the Bears. The extent of Mayfield's involvement in Thursday's session won't be known until after it concludes, but the signal-caller was seen participating in ball-security drills and looked to be moving around well. So long as Mayfield steers clear of any setbacks over the next few days, he could be ready to start Sunday's game in Detroit.