Mayfield (foot) isn't practicing Wednesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

It's not a great sign that coming off the Buccaneers' bye week, Mayfield was at Wednesday's session in street clothes, per Auman, albeit with no wrap or boot on his injured foot. In any case, at this stage, Mayfield is looking iffy for Sunday's game against the Lions, and if he's unavailable for Week 11 action, Jalon Daniels -- who was getting starter reps in drills Wednesday -- would be in line handle QB1 duties for Tampa Bay this weekend.