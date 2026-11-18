The Buccaneers aren't ruling Mayfield (foot) out from playing in Sunday's game at Detroit, but the team views the quarterback as "probably a long shot for this week," Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Though head coach Todd Bowles has yet to comment on Mayfield's status for Week 11, media reports over the last few days have pointed toward the veteran quarterback missing his fourth game of the season after he sustained a foot strain late in a Nov. 8 loss to the Bears that resulted in him being in and out of a walking boot during the Buccaneers' Week 10 bye. Fowler acknowledges that Mayfield will likely "push to get ready and play" Sunday, but the Buccaneers may be motivated to hold him out this weekend to ensure he's in optimal health for a matchup with the division-leading Panthers in Week 12. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels would receive the starting nod against the Lions in the event Mayfield is ruled out.