Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Mayfield (foot), who didn't practice Wednesday, is "a lot better" than he was a week ago, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

With regard to the QB's availability coming of the team's bye week, Bowles said the plan is to see what Mayfield can do Thursday and then determine his status for Sunday's game against the Lions on Friday. If there is indeed clarity on that front by then, fantasy managers will benefit by avoiding the need to track Tampa Bay's signal-caller situation up to game time. In the event that Mayfield is sidelined this weekend, Jalon Daniels -- who took starter reps Wednesday -- would be in line to start versus Detroit.