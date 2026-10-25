Mayfield completed seven of 11 passes for 64 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed once for one yard in the Buccaneers' 43-13 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Making his return from a three-game absence due to a thumb injury, Mayfield had the luxury of being eased back in thanks to a highly positive game script. Tampa Bay already held a 33-6 lead by halftime, which Mayfield contributed to by tossing a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson with four seconds remaining in the first half. Mayfield didn't have to do much else during a cakewalk of a second half as well, but it did allow him to work off some rust ahead of a Week 8 home divisional clash against the Falcons next Sunday.