Mayfield (thumb) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Following a three-game absence, Mayfield returned to practice this week as a full participant from Wednesday through Friday. Tampa Bay still elected to list him as questionable heading into Sunday, but Mayfield's availability was never in any peril after he experienced no setbacks with his dislocated right thumb throughout the week. Though he'll be back under center for the first time since Week 3, Mayfield will be wearing a specialized glove on his right hand that offers added support to the injured joint in his thumb, per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site. Mayfield will be returning to the lineup without his top target at his disposal, as wideout Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) has been ruled out.