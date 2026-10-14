Mayfield (thumb) wasn't spotted on the field for Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

After recently transitioning into a smaller splint for his dislocated right thumb, Mayfield is expected to test his ability to grip and throw the football this week, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. However, Mayfield looks like he'll wait until at least Thursday to get back on the field, with his ongoing absence from practice likely setting the stage for undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels to make a third straight start this weekend against the Steelers.