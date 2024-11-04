Irving (toe) is listed as active Monday at Kansas City, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

When Irving showed up on the Buccaneers' Week 9 injury report Thursday, coach Todd Bowles told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the running back's toe injury was something the team will need to manage for the rest of the season. Irving proceeded to log only one limited session (Saturday) and left the weekend listed as questionable for Monday's game. With his availability now confirmed, he'll join forces with Rachaad White and Sean Tucker out of Tampa Bay's backfield. When all three players were active Weeks 7 and 8, Irving turned 18 carries into 67 yards and one touchdown and hauled in all 10 targets for 94 yards. Meanwhile, White had 27 touches, and Tucker was third with nine.