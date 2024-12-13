Izien (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

Izien appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Week 15, as he upgraded from limited practice Wednesday and Thursday to a full session Friday. The Rutgers product has been productive in 12 appearances this season, recording 61 total tackles and three passes defended, including one interception. If Izien can play through his groin issue Sunday, he's expected to serve as Tampa Bay's top backup safety and slot corner.