Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Possible concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reddick was evaluated for a possible concussion in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dolphins, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Reddick exited the contest late in the fourth quarter, and he was ultimately checked for a concussion. More information on his status will likely come in the near future.
