Reddick (knee/ankle) is questionable to return to Monday night's contest against the Lions, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Reddick was landed on by Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell in the fourth quarter, potentially suffering both knee and ankle injuries as a result. Considering that the linebacker exited so late in the game, it seems unlikely that he'll be able to return. In his absence, Anthony Nelson is a top candidate to see an increase in workload with Tampa Bay's defense.