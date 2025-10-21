Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Questionable to return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reddick (knee/ankle) is questionable to return to Monday night's contest against the Lions, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Reddick was landed on by Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell in the fourth quarter, potentially suffering both knee and ankle injuries as a result. Considering that the linebacker exited so late in the game, it seems unlikely that he'll be able to return. In his absence, Anthony Nelson is a top candidate to see an increase in workload with Tampa Bay's defense.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Practices Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Nursing neck injury•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Clear of foot injury•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Working through foot injury•
-
Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Picks up sack in victory•