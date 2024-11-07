McMillan (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

A Week 8 matchup with the Falcons marked Mike Evans' first of a multi-game absence due to a right hamstring strain, and McMillan helped fill the void with four catches (on seven targets) for 35 yards. McMillan then tweaked his hamstring at practice last Friday and wasn't able to suit up for an eventual overtime loss Monday at Kansas City. With an absence from practice to kick off Week 10 prep, McMillan may not be in a great position to return to action Sunday against the 49ers.