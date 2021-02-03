Whitehead (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Whitehead wore a red non-contact jersey at practice Wednesday, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. No matter the case, it's encouraging to see Whitehead back on the practice field after he missed a trio of sessions last week. Fellow starting safety Antoine Winfield (ankle) was also limited Wednesday.

