Whitehead (neck) has been medically cleared of the injuries he sustained in a car accident in January, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Following the scary incident back in January, Whitehead is now ready to resume football activities. The 28-year-old was cut by the Buccaneers as a cap casualty in February after starting all 12 games he appeared in last season and recording 79 tackles. The safety has been reliable throughout his career starting each of the last 76 games he's been healthy for, and he'll visit the Falcons on Wednesday in search of his new home.