Evans (hamstring ) returned to practice Monday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Though it's unclear if Evans will practice fully, the wideout's return to the field Monday solidifies the notion that he'll be good to go for Week 1 action. It remains to be seen, however, if Evans is a candidate to see snaps in Saturday's preseason finale against the Colts.
