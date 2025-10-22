Evans is scheduled to undergo surgery this week to address a broken collarbone, for which he faces a recovery timetable of eight weeks or less, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Evans suffered a clean break to his collarbone during the second quarter of Monday's 24-9 loss to the Lions, and head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that the star wideout will be "touch and go" to retake the field prior to the end of the regular season, per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site. It sounds, at least, as though the team is confident Evans will be able to contribute in the postseason, as long as Tampa Bay earns a playoff berth. In the meantime, Chris Godwin (fibula) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Saints, but he could be a candidate to return to action after the Buccaneers' bye in Week 9.