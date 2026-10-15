Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Evans won't practice Thursday due to rib and Achilles injuries, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Evans has been tending to strained ribs since a Week 3 matchup with the Cardinals, playing through it the last two contests to the tune of a 12-189-1 line on 18 targets during that stretch. Shanahan attributes Thursday's absence to not only that, but what he calls Achilles soreness, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. The mere mention of Achilles can be concerning, but in the end, the situation will be monitored to see if Evans' status for Monday's game against the Commanders is at all threatened.