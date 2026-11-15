Evans (Achilles) has a chance to return to action next Sunday against the Vikings, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Evans is missing his third consecutive game this Sunday in Dallas due to right Achilles tendinitis that he suffered during a Week 6 win versus the Commanders. He hasn't practiced in the meantime, and while he's a rare player who doesn't need on-field reps during the week to be available on game days, he would provide confidence in his ability to play again with an appearance in drills at some point this Wednesday through Friday.