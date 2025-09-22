Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Evans (hamstring) is slated to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Evans was forced out of Sunday's win over the Jets due to a hamstring issue, and while Bowles said the team is optimistic that the star wideout has escaped with a low-grade injury, a full update on Evans' health won't arrive until after Tuesday's evaluation at the earliest. It remains to be seen whether Evans will be available to suit up Week 4 against the Eagles. On a positive note for Tampa Bay, Chris Godwin (ankle) appears to be nearing a return to the field, and the ascension of rookie first-rounder Emeka Egbuka provides some stability in the passing game.