Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Helps team create cap space

Evans agreed to convert $3 million of his 2019 salary into a bonus, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The move has no impact on Evans' earnings, simply pushing the cap charge into future years to give the Buccaneers a bit more flexibility in 2019. His role as a high-volume No. 1 receiver has never appeared more secure, with the team hiring Bruce Arians as head coach and then allowing DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries to leave in the offseason. Jameis Winston figures to hone in on Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard in 2019, as Jackson and Humphries accounted for 179 targets last season. The 25-year-old Evans is looking to build on a 2018 campaign in which he established personal bests for receiving yards (1,524), yards per catch (17.7) and yards per target (11.1). The efficiency will be difficult to match, but an uptick in volume (139 targets) could make up for any decline in YPT.

