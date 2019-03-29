Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Helps team create cap space
Evans agreed to convert $3 million of his 2019 salary into a bonus, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The move has no impact on Evans' earnings, simply pushing the cap charge into future years to give the Buccaneers a bit more flexibility in 2019. His role as a high-volume No. 1 receiver has never appeared more secure, with the team hiring Bruce Arians as head coach and then allowing DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries to leave in the offseason. Jameis Winston figures to hone in on Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard in 2019, as Jackson and Humphries accounted for 179 targets last season. The 25-year-old Evans is looking to build on a 2018 campaign in which he established personal bests for receiving yards (1,524), yards per catch (17.7) and yards per target (11.1). The efficiency will be difficult to match, but an uptick in volume (139 targets) could make up for any decline in YPT.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Excited about working with Arians•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Wraps up season in strong fashion•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Finds end zone late in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Rare bright spot in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Leads pass catchers in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Makes four catches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...