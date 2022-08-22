Evans (hamstring) was a full practice participant Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Evans seems to be back at full strength after missing two weeks of practice. He does have a history of hamstring injuries, but he's typically recovered well with rest, and has missed only seven games total in eight seasons while topping 1,000 yards each year.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Back at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Not playing Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Not set to practice this week•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Likely not playing Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Minor hamstring injury confirmed•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Hamstring injury confirmed•