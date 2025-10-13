The Bucs are hoping Evans (hamstring) can return to practice this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) expected to miss some time and Chris Godwin (fibula) already essentially ruled out for Week 7 by coach Todd Bowles on Monday, the Bucs could really use Evans back in the lineup. Evans was injured in Week 3 and has missed the Bucs' last three contests. At the time of his injury, he was initially given a return timeline of three-to-four weeks, so the veteran wide receiver should be inching closer to a return to the field. Fantasy players will have a better idea of Evans' Week 7 availability later this week, as the Bucs travel to Detroit to face the Lions next Monday night.