Wisdom (quadriceps) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Wisdom appeared in just two games prior to being placed on IR with a quadriceps issue, recording three total tackles across 25 special-teams snaps. The Buccaneers now have 21 days to add him to the active roster before reverting to IR. Once fully healthy, he's expected to operate as one of Tampa Bay's top special-teamers.