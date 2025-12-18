The Buccaneers activated Wisdom (quadriceps) from injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wisdom was placed on injured reserve in late September due to a quadriceps injury. He has fully recovered from the injury and was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, per Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site. That puts Wisdom on track to play Sunday against the Panthers, when he'll likely serve as a contributor on special teams.