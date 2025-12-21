Wisdom (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's battle against Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Wisdom was activated from IR on Wednesday, but Tampa Bay has elected to hold him out of action against the Panthers. Though he appears to be past the quad injury that sidelined him for an extended period, Wisdom may not currently have a role on gamedays. When he did play earlier in the campaign, Wisdom logged all of his work on special teams across two contests.