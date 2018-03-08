Fitzpatrick has agreed to terms with the Buccaneers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

As a result, the 35-year-old QB is poised to reprise his role as Jameis Winston's top backup. Fitzpatrick started three games for Tampa Bay in 2017 while Winston dealt with a shoulder injury, en route to completing 96 of 163 passes for 1,103 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions across six games overall. In his current role, Fitzpatrick is off the re-draft radar, but in the event that Winston misses time for any reason, Fitzpatrick can be a capable lineup plug-in, in both real and fantasy terms.