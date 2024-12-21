Hurst caught his only target for eight yards in Thursday's 34-27 Week 16 win over Denver.

Hurst suited up for the first time since Week 10 after missing five games due to a hip injury. He logged eight offensive snaps for Los Angeles, much fewer than fellow tight ends Stone Smartt (39 offensive snaps) and Tucker Fisk (28). Hurst's snap share could become more aligned to that of Smartt and Fisk as the former further distances himself from the hip issue, though Will Dissly figures to regain his role as the starter at the position once he's ready to return from a shoulder injury.