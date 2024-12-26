The Chargers list Dobbins (knee) as questionable for Saturday's game against the Patriots.

Los Angeles has ruled out Gus Edwards (ankle) for Saturday, but Dobbins' potential return would provide a lift to a Chargers backfield that currently has just two healthy options on the 53-man roster (Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins). After being designated for return from injured reserve Monday, Dobbins was listed as a limited participant in the Chargers' first two Week 17 practices, which represented his first on-field work since suffering an MCL sprain in his left knee during the team's 30-23 loss to the Ravens on Nov. 25. He didn't practice in any fashion Friday, though it's possible his absence may have been more of a pre-planned maintenance day rather than the result of a setback. In order to be eligible to play Saturday, the Chargers would first activate Dobbins from IR ahead of Friday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for Week 17 transactions. If added back to the roster, Dobbins would presumably work as the lead option out of the backfield, while Vidal and Haskins remain in their depth roles.