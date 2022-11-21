Murray is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Kansas City due to a neck injury.
Murray didn't record any counting stats prior to exiting Sunday's matchup in the third quarter. If he's unable to return, Nick Niemann is a candidate to see increased playing time.
