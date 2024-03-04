Leno (hip), who was released by the Commanders on Friday, is scheduled to undergo hip surgery this week, John Keim of ESPN reports.

Leno, whose release saved Washington roughly $7.3 million in cap space, has been a solid starter at LT since being drafted by the Bears in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Three of Leno's four missed games last season were due to a hip injury, which it looks like his upcoming surgery should address without issue. Barring any setbacks in his recovery, the 32-year-old should garner interest as a short-term starter on the open market.