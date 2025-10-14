Leno (hip) announced his retirement from the NFL via his personal Instagram account Tuesday.

Leno turned 34 years old last week and hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since the 2023 season with the Commanders. He underwent hip surgery during the 2024 offseason and has been out of the league since. Over the course of his 10-year playing career, Leno appeared in 149 regular-season contests, making 141 starts. He spent his first seven seasons with the Bears before a three-year stint with Washington.